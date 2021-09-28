New scheme offers two lucky entrepreneurs a ‘launch pad’ to success

Derry City and Strabane District Council, in partnership with the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and the Inner City Trust, are offering two local entrepreneurs the chance to launch their business with full wrap around support as they embark on their new enterprise.

The package includes support with the development of a business plan under the Go For It programme and two days of tailored mentor support under the BIG Programme. Other benefits include a city centre office space for one year at the Chamber of Commerce building valued at over £4,500, a £500 grant for business digital equipment, one to one mentor support and access to the Chamber’s IT network and peer support.

Council’s Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, said: “Start-Up Launch Pad North West is the ideal chance for anyone with a business idea to take the next step with the additional security of first class mentoring support from those who have already found success in the business world.

“Entrants will also have the benefit of a city centre premises and equipment for their first year as they get established, so they can focus all their resources on launching and developing their new enterprise.

“We’re looking for some bold and creative ideas which will really benefit the local economy in terms of export and commercial potential. Derry and Strabane are brimming with talent, so I hope this opportunity will inspire some diverse and exciting entries.”

Eligible candidates must have a clear business concept in mind or have started a new business within the last six months which is not yet registered on the Go for It programme.

The winning businesses must have conducted market research and believe they have the ability to positively impact on the local economy.

The closing date for applications is 12noon on Friday, October 22 and short listed candidates will be asked to deliver a Dragons Den style pitch on Friday, November 12 with winners announced on Friday, November 19.

For further application details as well as more information on the full range of business support services available through Council visit derrystrabane.com/business.

