New senior leadership team at Liberty IT

Joining the recently appointed managing director, Tony Marron, is Emma Mullan, senior director of talent, Sam Mawhinney, senior director of emerging business & technology, Jonathan White, senior director of engineering and Brian Craig, director of architecture.

The new leadership structure comes during a period of sustained growth for the leader in digital innovation which creates software, service and solutions for its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, in support of its world-leading insurance products and services.

Tony explained: “There’s something very special about Liberty IT – it’s our people, the culture and how we collaborate. We’re developing technology that’s really driving the customer experience. The things we are doing help people live safer, more secure lives.

“When things go wrong, we help our customers build their lives back together. We’ve seen more change over the last two years than ever before as Covid-19 has accelerated the shared plans with our parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, for digital enablement and innovation.

“Liberty IT has a long tradition and heritage over 25 years in developing engineering services and solutions globally for the Liberty Mutual operation. Over the past six years in particular, we have invested heavily in building our innovation services and solutions and in the strength and depth of our talent.

“Most recently, this has included a new senior leadership team and joining me on the team are Emma Mullan, Sam Mawhinney, Jonathan White and Brian Craig. Collectively, we will play a pivotal role in driving the business through engineering and innovation across the Liberty Mutual enterprise, which employs 50,000 people worldwide.

“Each member of the senior leadership team brings a different specialism which helps drive our vision. These include engineering, innovation, consultancy, transformation, API, data and analytics and a sharp focus on creating the environment that unleashes the potential of our people.