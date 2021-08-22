New Shirt Factory bar pays homage to the local women who clothed the world

Patrick Durkan, owner of the Shirt Factory on the first floor of Tinney’s on Patrick Street said that given Londonderry’s proud history “it was important for us to mark the role of the shirt factories and their workers in the city’s history”.

He explained: “The cocktail lounge has particular resonance for me as it allows us showcase memorabilia from the factories, including artefacts from the Bayview Factory which was owned by my grandfather, Edward Tinney.

“The Shirt Factory memorabilia includes a specially commissioned mural painted by local artists Jude McCandless and Liam Bradley, depicting the iconic image of factory girls in front of Tillie & Hendersons and a wall image of factory workers by Print Chameleon.”

Patrick Durkan and the Mayor Graham warke pictured with group of factory girls, Isabel Doherty, Irene McCarron, Claire Moore, Mary Doherty and Mary White

Mr Durkan continued: “Boasting vintage furniture in a parlour setting, The Shirt Factory brings something different to our hospitality sector. We offer seasonal cocktails, mocktails, a Prosecco menu, and an exciting range of gins and shorts.”

Tens of thousands of local women worked in the region’s shirt factories over successive generations and many more were employed in the cottage industries and satellite operations that were a central part of making the north west a world-renowned shirt manufacturer.

Shirts made locally were dispatched across the globe and the women who powered that industry were often the bread winners for their families and were collectively instrumental in making the city an industrial powerhouse.

The manager of The Shirt Factory, Caolan McClafferty, is a London-trained mixologist with 10 years experience in hospitality management, marketing and public relations.

Caolan said he is excited and honoured to bring such a vital piece of local history back in to the community.

Praising the new business venture Mary White, spokesperson on behalf of the local Factory Girls group, added: “The Factory Girls are delighted with The Shirt Factory. Not only is it a beautiful place to enjoy good company, it’s somewhere we can bring our friends and family to reminisce over a wee drink.

“We really like the cabinet which celebrates the social and personal life of factory girls through the ages, it really does bring back some cherished memories.”

