New strategy creates a framework for fast global growth of Irish gin distillers

David Boyd Armstrong, master distiller and joint founder of the globally successful Shortcross Gin in Crossgar, has spearheaded the creation of an exciting new strategy for the growth of the Irish gin sector

Master distiller David Boyd Armstrong is a pivotal figure in the creation of an imaginative new strategy to ensure the continuing success in global markets of Irish gin over the next few years.

The strategy is the first developed by a sector which currently has 37 distilleries and more than 70 separate brands in NI and the RoI.

Founder of Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar, Co Down with wife Fiona, the managing director, David, an aerospace engineer by profession, guided the shaping of the new exciting strategy in his role as vice president of Drinks Ireland in Dublin and especially as chairman of its gin sub-committee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drinks Ireland, assisted by IBEC, Ireland’s largest lobby and business representative group, is also steering the growth of the island’s increasingly successful Irish whiskey sector especially in terms of quality, branding and targeted global marketing.

David, the distiller behind Shortcross, NI’s first craft gin in over a century that was launched in April 2014, recently introduced a single malt whiskey, already an award winning spirit in less than six months after its release, and a soon to be unveiled Irish poitin.

“Gin distilling on the island of Ireland is an extremely vibrant and progressive industry which is becoming increasingly successful in key markets such as the US, Europe and Australia,” David says. “And it’s a world class sector with substantial scope for even faster growth.”

Shortcoss recently expanded its global reach with breakthroughs in Canada and the US.

The new strategy, David continues, aims to build on the impressive growth of almost 500% between 2014 and 2020 by promoting Irish gin professionally worldwide with help from Bord Bia, the Irish food marketing board, and Invest NI and targets several target for faster growth including the UK, US, Germany, Canada and the global travel retail operations such as duty-free shops.

Other markets pinpointed for promotional and marketing actions include Australia, Scandinavia and Spain. The strategy document adds that China and other parts of Asia are also potential export opportunities that mustn’t be ignored.

The strategy sets for important goals for Irish gin which it describes as “a premium plus product” with a series of action points.

The goals are:

To promote world leading standards for quality and authenticity;

To sustain a vibrant home market for Irish gin;

To promote Irish gin worldwide, starting with key target markets and;

To support the viability of Irish gin distillers.

“We aim to draw the gin sector together to collaborate on agreed measures and for effective representation to the two governments to ensure that “unnecessary regulations” are avoided,” David explains. “Our strategic focus will also be on ensuring long-term value to our member companies.”

The strategy pledges to continue to collaborate with both governments, food and drink departments and especially agencies such as Bord Bia and Invest NI.

Essentially, it seeks to creates an all-Ireland collaborative framework for gin in line with the existing and widely accepted framework for Irish whiskey and poitin.

The collaboration on Irish whiskey has contributed to the rapid growth in exports of the global golden spirit especially in the US by creating a ‘Technical File” on agreed standards for the unique whiskey. This is contributing to Irish whiskey becoming officially the fastest growing spirit category in the world over the past decade, reaching a record 12 million cases and 140 percent growth in sales from 2010 to 2020. Sales of Irish whiskey are even projected to overtake Scotch by 2030.

The new gin strategy, David explains, is the first time that official guidance in any form has been produced anywhere for the marketing and labelling of gin and firmly puts the Irish gin category at the forefront of the global gin market in terms of transparency and quality.

The strategy will focus on a set of agreed standards for the sector and will also encourage distillers to embrace the business opportunities from the growth in tourism especially through visitor centres and related promotional activities.

There are now around a dozen distilleries producing branded gins, a number of which are successful in the international marketplace including duty-free shops. In addition to Shortcross which is on sale in around 30 global markets, the key distilleries are: Echlinville in Kircubbin which produces the hugely successful Jawbox as well as Weaver’s; Hinch’s Ninth Wave in Ballynahinch, another significant exporter; Killowen in Rostrevor; Earhart from Walled City Brewery in Londonderry; Belfast Artisan; Belfast Distillery; Boatyard in Enniskillen, the only double distilled gin; Mourne Dew in Warrenpoint; Copeland in Donaghadee; and Ion in Carrickmore.

Basalt Distillery in Bushmills is soon to launch a gin. Furthermore, the Titanic Distillery, which is being developed in the historic Pumphouse in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, is likely to launch a gin alongside its whiskeys, beers and stout.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.