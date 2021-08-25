New tattoo studio has designs to inspire Belfast’s creative community

Located on the Lisburn Road, the family owned business officially opened its doors on Monday thanks to start-up support from Enterprise NI’s Go for It and Belfast City Council’s Kick Start programmes.

Hoping his new venture will inspire other creatives to ask for help with their own business idea, Richard explained: “Local start-up support helped me to think carefully about the business model and client value proposition.

“A mentor worked with me through a process to test my ideas and gain a solid understanding of the market. That’s all paying off already.”

Founder Richard Montgomery with Sylwia Wisniewska and Andrejz Kruczymski. Picture: Sarah Gray photography

According to Richard the tattoo industry is undergoing a revival, with demand growing as the cultural and creative industries pick up as Covid restrictions ease. He also believes entrepreneurial creatives like him are vital to NI’s economic recovery and long-term resilience.

Richard came up with the idea for Killer Bee Tattoo after several years of working with some of the top tattoo artists in Ireland and Europe.

He saw why some studios were busier than others and found that successful ones ran as people-centred businesses.

“The owners showed a genuine interest in nurturing talent and focused on strengthening the team’s skills so they could deliver the best client experience,” he continued.

Aiming to emulate some of those qualities and principles for the local market, Richard has employed two local artists, Sylwia Wisniewska and apprentice Andrejz Kruczymski, to join him at Killer Bee.

“Sylwia is a master of all tattoo styles and never has an off day,” Richard said. “While Andrejz is just an amazing artist. I can’t wait to see what he will do on skin. He’s also one of the funniest and driven people I know.”

Collectively, they’re already booked out for months and are excited about the future.

Richard added: “I’ve seen that personal connection with clients is vital, and I want to create a supportive, family-oriented environment that puts safety and comfort first.

“I want to thank everyone that has helped to make Killer Bee Tattoos possible, including my wife Rachael, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes.”

To learn more about Killer Bee Tattoos’ work and follow their journey, you can find them on Instagram and Facebook @killerbeetattoos or visit them at 215a Lisburn Road, Belfast.

To find out more about Enterprise NI’s Go For It programme visit https://www.goforitni.com. The Kick Start programme is run by Ormeau Business Park on behalf of Belfast City Council.

