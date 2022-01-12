New year, new home? Here’s what you can expect from the housing market in 2022

If buying a home is one of your 2022 goals, PropertyPal, is sharing all the latest information you need to know on the Northern Ireland housing market.

Last month, the firm welcomed a panel of industry professionals with the aim of providing insight into existing and future housing market trends. PropertyPal’s Housing Market Review provides in-depth commentary and market insights from industry experts across the housing market from social and affordable housing development, the construction sector and the wider economic climate. The roundtable discussion covers everything from construction constraints, green housing and house prices. The panel includes: Mark Spence, managing director at Construction Employers Federation, Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank, Anita Conway, director of development at Radius Housing and Jordan Buchanan, chief economist at PropertyPal.

Jordan said: “Buying a home is one of the biggest and most important decisions of many peoples lives. At PropertyPal, we aim to give home buyers and sellers as much insight as possible regarding market conditions so they are best prepared to make informed decisions. Despite the pandemic’s ongoing impact throughout much of last year, housing market activity surpassed the most optimistic of expectations, recording the strongest level of house sales for almost 15 years.

“If you’re thinking of buying or selling a home in 2022, our Housing Market Review provides lots of valuable information on how major economic events have impacted the local housing market and what we can anticipate in 2022 and beyond.”

Watch the full Housing Market Review here: https://bit.ly/3FaSHxG

PropertyPal.com is the leading local property portal, listing homes from property professionals across Northern Ireland and Ireland. PropertyPal has the largest audience of Home-Movers in Northern Ireland, with over 150,000 visitors to the website per day.

