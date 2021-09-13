New York company Agio to create 100 jobs

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced that leading US IT and Cybersecurity services provider Agio is to create 100 jobs and a new technology centre in Belfast.

The New York company provides AI-enabled technology services for the Financial Services industry, with a specific focus on the Alternative Asset Management market which includes Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Asset Managers.

The Minister said: “I am delighted to welcome Agio to our impressive cluster of FinTech companies; and to announce its first-time investment in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons with Thomas Raju, Belfast Site Lead, Agio, Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI, Ray Hillen, managing director, Cybersecurity, Agio and Garvin McKee, chief Revenue Officer, Agio

“Agio’s investment here will add to our pool of expertise, and will lead to the creation of 100 high-quality technology jobs over the next five years. The investment will contribute £4.5million in annual salaries to the local economy once all of the roles are in place.

“Investments such as this will play an important role in building our economic recovery. My Department’s 10X Economy vision is centred on focusing on the core technologies and clusters where Northern Ireland can be a global leader within the next decade. Cybersecurity and FinTech are two areas where we have seen the emergence of significant capability and capacity with the potential to drive the economy forward.”

Invest NI has offered Agio set up expertise and £650,000 of support towards the creation of the new jobs. The roles will be a hybrid of home based and located in Agio’s Belfast technology centre at Urban HQ.

Garvin McKee, Chief Revenue Officer and Northern Ireland-native, explained: “We’ve got great customer feedback on their experience with our Belfast engineers. We are confident that a Northern Ireland base will continue to add excellent talent to our service organisation. Invest NI has been extremely helpful and has given us key insights to the ICT sector, provided introductions to key stakeholders and information on the skills on offer.

“By tapping into this talent, we will add to our world-class technology team. The Northern Ireland team is central to our growth plans and will enable us to deliver 24/7 ‘Follow the Sun’ support to our global customer base. It will also support the development of our products and services for our planned European expansion.”

Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, added: “We’ve been working with Agio since 2019 to showcase our local tech talent through introductions to universities, colleges, and existing investors. I am delighted that this has led to investment in Northern Ireland. It is clear that technology will play a significant part in Northern Ireland’s growth, and this project will make an important contribution to the ICT sector as we move forward post-pandemic.

“Our people, and their skills, are our most valuable resource. We are working with businesses, academia and government to help future-proof the ICT skills pipeline, to enhance Northern Ireland’s already strong proposition as a prime location to establish or grow a business. There are also initiatives to help attract-back talent currently working elsewhere to ensure we have the right talent to meet the needs of this growing sector. We look forward to following and supporting Agio’s business journey in Northern Ireland.”

Recruitment is already underway, with 19 roles in place. Jobs such as network, server and public cloud engineering, end user analysts, cybersecurity consultants, and business development roles are available.

Invest NI’s support is part funded by the Department for Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.