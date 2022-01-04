Newry company, Re-Gen Robotics, picks up ahat-trick of EIC Awards

Re-Gen Robotics’ contracts manager, Connor Kelly with Grainne Mulgrew, project manager, Fintan Duffy, managing director, Tony Havern, design engineer and Amy McKeown, marketing & business development

The awards ceremony was held virtually last month and celebrates the best and brightest supply chain companies in the energy sector. More than 60 companies competed for 15 EIC Awards, including the coveted EIC Company of the Year Award.

The firm lifted the Innovation Award for delivering enhanced products, services and strategies to meet specific client needs and for building differentiation in the sector; the Sustainability Award for taking responsibility as part of their business strategy, to conserve natural resources and protect global ecosystems and the Company of the Year Award which was decided based upon their best practice scores from the EIC’s 57 industry judges.

In the last 33 months, Re-Gen Robotics has eliminated 10,000 plus hours of confined space entry cleaning. Over 30 tanks consisting of white oil, black oil and distillate tanks in gas plants have been cleaned and the first worldwide, 100% no man entry tank cleans for oil majors such as Shell, Phillips 66 and Vermilion, have been completed.

Presenting the Company of the Year Award, EIC President Campbell Keir said it was his “pleasure and a privilege to present the very well-deserved award” to Re-Gen Robotics and praised them for applying their 100% no man entry robotics technology to “reduce the personal risk of a routine activity that many people are not aware of but is an essential industry task.”

Managing director of Re-Gen Robotics, Fintan Duffy, added: “On behalf of my team, I am enormously proud to receive these awards. We have invested significantly in our growth plans since our company launch in 2019, recruiting new staff, investing in our incredibly talented people, our equipment, processes and facilities.

“Our technological innovations and new ways of thinking are all transforming the approach we are taking to eliminate accidents, harm to people and to reduce the environmental impact of our operations. This is an opportunity for the team to pause for a moment to reflect on and enjoy the fruits of their hard work and the awards themselves give new customers that added touch of confidence when they choose to work with us for the first time.”

Established in 1943, the EIC is a not-for-profit organisation with a membership of over 650 companies who deliver goods and services to the energy industries worldwide. It is the leading Trade Association providing dedicated services to help members understand, identify, and pursue business opportunities globally.

