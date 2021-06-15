Newry construction firm achieves 500th completion for residential developer

Paul and Stephen Carr, directors of Carr Brothers with Paul O’Rourke, residential development director at The Lotus Group and Ciaran Murdock, chief executive at The Lotus Group

Built over an eight-year period, the 500 units, which comprise of several developments within popular residential areas across Northern Ireland including, Armagh, Banbridge, Carrickfergus and Newry, are recognisable based on unique design and architecture that offer house-buyers an exceptional turn-key finish.

As demand remains strong post-lockdown, Lotus Homes and Carr Brothers plan to join forces again early next year to begin construction on a 200-plus unit site at Newry Road in Banbridge.

Paul Carr, director of Carr Brothers, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating handing over our 500th house to our longstanding partner, Lotus Homes today. It’s a really significant milestone and one that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of both teams and our subcontractors who we have partnered with for several years.

“Despite the last year being challenging with the pandemic, all parties have shown resilience and determination to work through it together and we are excited by the plans in the pipeline for this collaborative working relationship and we’re looking forward to commencing work on our next Carr Brothers and Lotus Home project later this year.”

Paul O’Rourke, residential development director of Lotus Homes, said: “Despite the stamp duty holiday ending in June, the housing market continues to go from strength-to-strength highlighting the growing confidence in the Northern Ireland residential property market.

“This demand has allowed us to commit to several new housing developments in areas of high interest, helping to ignite the whole building supply chain and ensure job creation and a steady stream of work for our partner organisations. Specifically, our relationship with Carr Brothers is a longstanding one, and the 500th handover is an important achievement for us as a symbol of the progress and investment made in the Northern Irish housing market by us and our partners through the supply chain.”

