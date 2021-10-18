Newtownabbey-based ESF invited to showcase smart products at UN Climate Change Conference

Newtownabbey-based firm is the only NI company displaying environmental furniture for global leaders

Local company, Environmental Street Furniture (ESF), has been invited to showcase its innovative and sustainable product range at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, which will be attended by more than 190 of the world’s most influential and powerful leaders.

The Newtownabbey-based company, which specialises in the supply of street furniture, solar, security and site furnishing products, is one of only 12 UK companies invited to participate within the UK Government outdoor managed spaces, Blue Zone. This comes following the company being awarded the Queen’s Award for International Trade in April 2021, for exporting to 27 countries globally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director, Alan Lowry

ESF was selected by the UK Cabinet Office to display its sustainable product range in the prestigious event that runs from October 31 to November 12.

The annual COP conference will be attended by many world leaders including Her Majesty the Queen, President Joe Biden and Pope Francis, as well as environmental campaigner, Sir David Attenborough, who will come together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In recent years, ESF has been at the forefront of developing and supplying innovative smart products that use sustainable power sources and reduce carbon – two topics that will be prominent throughout the conference.

The company will be showcasing a selection of its products, including the award-winning Stellar Solar Smart Bench, which offers wireless and wired phone charging, LED lighting and WiFi; all of which are generated from sustainable solar power. The new BriteBin solar powered compacting litter bin, which holds 10 times more litter due to an internal compacting system, will also be on display. The BriteBin offers live IoT reporting to reduce unnecessary journeys to service them.

The company has completed projects in 27 countries, including The Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

In addition to its environmentally friendly range of products, ESF has signed up to the SME Climate Commitment and Road to Zero strategy and has also made a public commitment to become a Net Zero business by 2050.

Speaking about the invitation to participate at the conference, ESF managing director, Alan Lowry, said: “Having the opportunity to showcase our product range on the global stage at this year’s COP26 is a great honour for ESF. Over the last nine years, ESF has really focused our efforts on making innovative products that are sustainable, use renewable energy and will help to mitigate in some small way, the effects of climate change.

“We really need global leaders to step up now and agree plans to fight climate change, the biggest threat we are facing. We all have to play our part and ESF is committed to doing this. We will continue to do what we do best, which is create products that will help in this fight. We are looking forward to exhibiting at the conference and seeing the actions that are agreed on and how we move forward.”

Commenting on ESF’s attendance at the conference, FSB NI regional chair, Brendan Kearney, explained: “Climate change, and the response to it, will impact us all and will likely be the defining issue of this decade. Northern Ireland SMEs are already leading the way when it comes to changing practices to reduce their carbon footprint, and many are utilising new opportunities - as people look towards a cleaner, greener future. COP26 will be a significant global event and the decisions which emanate from it will have lasting implications. Environmental Street Furniture’s presence at the Conference is well deserved recognition for their sustainability and consistent innovation, and serves as a credit to the wider NI small business community.”

Stellar Solar Smart Bench at Desert Sky Park in Gilbert, Arizona

ESF has worked with many global corporations including Disneyland, Warner Bros and Legoland, and has completed projects at venues including The Coca Cola Arena in Dubai; IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village, UAE; Ta Q’ali Craft Village, Malta and Titanic Belfast. The company currently exports to countries including United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, United States of America and Spain.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.