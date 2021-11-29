Next generation entrepreneurs return to St George’s Market for 2021 Big Market

Pete Snodden, Young Enterprise Ambassador, Christine Wightman, Ulster University Business School, Tim Brundle, Young Enterprise Chair, Carol Fitzsimons, Young Enterprise CE, John Healy, Allstate NI and Cary Wilson, EY

Young people aged 14-25 taking part in the charity’s entrepreneurial programmes will launch their companies and seize their first opportunity to trade face-to-face with the public and a panel of Northern Ireland’s business leaders.

The Big Market has become a staple of Belfast’s Christmas shopping season, but last year was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Each year in excess of 8,000 students start their own unique businesses with Young Enterprise.

Carol Fitzsimons, Young Enterprise chief executive, said: “Our aim is to give all young people in Northern Ireland the opportunity to develop the skills they will need to be successful in the world of work. Bringing the popular Big Market back to St George’s Market gives our students the chance to put those skills into practice and learn valuable attitudes and attributes like resilience, communication and problem-solving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having held the Big Market online last year, we are acutely aware of the need for young people to bring their businesses to the general public face-to-face. Therefore, we are calling on the business community in Belfast and beyond to lend their support and come along to browse, purchase a gift and encourage these young entrepreneurs at the Big Market.

“I would like to thank Big Market host, Belfast City Council, and our Company Programme patrons, Allstate Northern Ireland, EY and Ulster University Business School for their support in bringing this experience to our young entrepreneurs.”

Young Enterprise NI provides hands-on enterprise programmes to 90,000 young people each year. The charity’s entrepreneurial programmes allow students to create a unique business, then produce, promote and sell their products or services.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.