Next phase of universal credit implementation to start this for those who receive tax credits along with housing benefit

The next phase of universal credit implementation is to start this week.

This phase will impact those who receive tax credits along with housing benefit.

It will be followed over the coming months by moves for those still in receipt of other benefits and tax credits being replaced by universal credit.

Universal credit has been in place since September 2017, replacing new claims to income support, income-based jobseeker's allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, housing benefit (rental) and tax credits.

From Monday, those in receipt of tax credits along with housing benefit will start receiving letters explaining the steps they need to take to continue claiming financial support.

The migration notice letters will include information on how to get help making a claim for those who need it.

Deputy secretary of work and health at the Department for Communities (DfC), Paddy Rooney said a "measured and carefully managed approach" is being taken to migrating legacy benefit recipients to universal credit.

