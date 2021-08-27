NI accident management company reaches 1,000 case milestone

SAM director Monica Hughes, Joanne McCusker, SAM’s Operations Manager and Tyrone GAA star and SAM Ambassador, Conor McKenna

During this time, Shield has experienced rapid growth with demand growing 200% year on year for its ‘one-stop’ service to motorists – and its workforce trebling to 15 staff.

Headquartered in Dungannon but operating across Northern Ireland, Shield was created to take away the stress and hassle that comes with being involved in a road traffic collision with a single phone call.

At no financial cost to themselves, motorists can access the company’s full suite of services, which includes vehicle recovery, storage and repair, replacement vehicles and the handling of all necessary insurance or legal affairs with medical assistance if required.

Shield Accident Management director Monica Hughes says that the company’s growth is no accident but rather the result of providing the best possible service to customers.

“Anyone who has been in a road traffic collision will know how stressful a situation it is,” said Monica. “We formed Shield in 2018 to help take this stress away from our customers by looking after everything to do with their collision and making a very unpleasant and worrying experience much more bearable for them – at absolutely no cost to themselves, as any fees are covered by the insurance companies we deal with. Whilst nobody likes to see traffic accidents on our roads, the rapid growth that Shield has experienced in its first three years shows that we are providing a top-class service to our customers who are coming back to us or recommending us to others.

“With one simple phone call, people get instant access to SAM experts who have an in-depth knowledge and decades of experience handling car accidents. We’ll pick up your vehicle and have it repaired, get you back on the road within 24 hours with a courtesy vehicle, handle all dealings with insurance companies, and also look after any legal or medical requirements that you may have as a result of the accident.”

Shield provides a range of business and fleet management support options to companies in Northern Ireland.

“For anyone whose livelihood depends on having their vehicle, a road traffic collision can have a catastrophic impact on business,” continued Monica.

“Within our first thousand cases, we’ve provided replacement vehicles for every situation - from a Rolls Royce to a tractor - with an extensive fleet that includes taxis, LCVs, SUVs, and Pick-ups, as well as small engine vehicles for young drivers, family cars (with car seats if required) and our luxury range. So, Shield’s success to date is no accident.”

