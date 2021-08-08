NI applications are now open for The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Global recognition, increased turnover, growth in international trade and boosted staff morale are just some of the benefits companies have cited as benefits of winning a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Regarded as the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise recognise and reward outstanding achievements in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility).

In 2021, Northern Ireland recorded five winners but the talent, skills and successes of local companies would suggest that that tally could be much higher. The fact that 92% of UK winners in 2021 were SMEs and that 44 of the 205 winners have less than 10 employees, should be an encouragement to companies in Northern Ireland who might think that these Awards are only for very large businesses.

David McCorkell, Lord Lieutenant of Antrim presents the Queen’s Award for Enterprise to NI Water represented by Sara Venning, CEO and Len O’Hagan, Chairman (2020)

In fact, almost all UK businesses including non-profit can submit a free online application. As long as the company has at least two full-time UK employees or part-time equivalents, is based in the UK, files its company tax returns with HMRC and is a self-contained enterprise that markets its own products or services and is under its own management, then all the eligibility criteria are met.

There are four categories to apply for and companies may submit an entry in more than one.

International Trade generally attracts the largest entry each year and seeks companies which have made a minimum of £100,000 in overseas sales in the first year of entry and are able to show year-on-year growth. Outstanding growth in overseas earnings and sales is key to success in this category.

The Innovation category is not limited to the invention, design or production of goods but is also applicable to innovative performance of services or marketing and distribution or after-sale support of goods or services. Organisations must show significant commercial success as a result of the innovation which must not have been sold before and have been on the market for at least two years.

To apply for the Sustainable Development award, a company must show how they have achieved outstanding sustainable development for more than 2 years and provide evidence of the benefits or positive outcomes of their actions or interventions.

The most recent addition to the Awards portfolio is Promoting Opportunity (2019). This is open to organisations which have supported people from disadvantaged backgrounds in improving their job skills and their chances of finding work. Key attributes of a winning organization will demonstrate the provision of work experience or careers advice; mentoring; interview and job-related training and openly accessible recruitment processes.

David McCorkell KStJ, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, NI representative on the LL’s Regional QAE Committee, said: “We cannot over emphasise how prestigious and valuable these awards are.

“Research by the University of Strathclyde recorded that 73% of winners in the International Trade category alone directly attributed increased sales to winning a Queen’s Award.

“The application process is robust and exacting as you would expect from a programme of this quality and international repute but help is at hand if needed and applicants are welcome to contact their local Lord Lieutenant, eight in Northern Ireland, for signposting.

“The benefits of winning far outstrip the submission work and we would encourage companies throughout Northern Ireland to visit the website well in advance of the September 8 2021 closing date – www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.

“There is no doubt that the substantial and diverse capabilities of local businesses here merit a significant uplift in our roll of Award winners.”

The closing date for applications is midday on September 8 2021.

Following the initial assessment of entries and a due diligence process, the panel of judges will meet in January/February 2022. Winners will be approved in March and announced in April 2022.

Winners receive a Grant of Appointment which is valid for five years and are permitted to use the emblem on marketing materials including packaging and the company website. They are also able to fly the Queen’s Awards flag at their main office. The commemorative crystal trophy is presented by one of the Queen’s representatives, a Lord Lieutenant, at the company premises.

Once Covid-19 restrictions allow, company representatives are also invited to a Royal reception.

