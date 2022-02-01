NI bank, Citi announces plans for growth with the creation of 300 new jobs

Leigh Meyer, site head of Citi in Belfast

The bank, which is the only global investment bank operating in NI, employs over 3,200 people and supports 21 different capabilities including Legal, HR, Compliance, Audit, Markets and Tech across its four Belfast locations.

All roles deliver critical services to the bank and its global customers supporting daily transactions in trillion dollar businesses.

Committed to continued development within NI, Citi has employed over 1,000 new people within the last 12 months through organic growth and internal transfers.

The new positiions available in 2022 cover all levels from apprentices and graduates to experienced roles, each providing the opportunity for career development. With a firm focus on building careers, the team at Citi benefit from support, mentoring and excellent training, with opportunities to connect with global teams to develop expertise.

James Bardrick, head of Citi UK, said: “After starting our business in Belfast 16 years ago with 375 technology staff, we are proud to be NI’s largest financial services employer with over 3,200 colleagues. We have been able to grow rapidly due to the incredibly deep and broad pool of talent present in NI. A key feature of life at Citi is giving our people the opportunity to live locally but work globally, supporting our businesses around the world. We are looking forward to continuing our investment at Citi Belfast and developing our team locally.”

Leigh Meyer, site head of Citi in Belfast, added: “Every day in Belfast, our global teams interact with employees in over 100 countries processing over 600,000 transactions and supporting next-generation technology solutions for enterprise. They deliver critical services to the bank and its customers to make sure we are a stronger and safer organisation for our clients.

“Our people are the key to our success and amid the challenges of the pandemic we have succeeded in growing over the last two years both in headcount and number of functions based at Citi Belfast. I have been genuinely impressed by the outstanding adaptability, agility, and resilience of our team, who have demonstrated tremendous determination and innovative skills and taken a pragmatic, common sense approach to help us not only keep going, but continue to grow and welcome new team members, whilst contributing to the ongoing success of Citi globally.”

In addition to challenging the stereotypical idea of finance professionals, Citi Belfast champions diversity within the workforce, with 40 different nationalities working within the local team and 47% of leadership roles across the site being held by women.

Citi Belfast also benefits from five affinity networks in which Citi staff actively participate including Women, Pride, Families Matter, DisAbility and Multi-cultural.

Visit https://jobs.citi.com/belfast for further information.

