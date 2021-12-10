NI business author, Jim Irving, launches unique third book

Jim Irving has released his third book in just two years

However the B2B (Business to Business) Sales Top Tips Guidebook differs from almost all other business books.

Jim’s first book, The B2B Selling Guidebook, was a best seller and won a world-wide award. His second, The B2B Leaders Guidebook, published just 11 months later, also received positive reviews and industry comments.

However in writing his third book, Jim decided to take a radical approach and go international by inviting guest authors.

Jim explained: “The world of B2B Selling is both complex and underpins commerce in literally every country and I wanted to add more tips and support for the millions of people who work in this space worldwide.

“In the UK alone, roughly 1 in 10 employees work in a sales capacity, and a third of GDP comes from international trade, with sales at the forefront. So, I decided to go international.”

The B2B Sales Top Tips Guidebook has 10 chapters from Jim, and another 26 chapters from guest authors. These are thought leaders, sales coaches, B2B Buyers, business related public speakers and sales professionals. Each guest wrote a single chapter on an important aspect of business sales. Guest authors came from the UK, the USA, Holland, Germany, Canada and Australia.

Northern Ireland is well represented, with Collie Graham (B2B sales trainer), Niraj Kapur (a leading light on Linkedin), Jonathan Lancaster (a business consultant), John Convery (entrepreneur) and Jonathan Crawford (a technology salesperson) all delivering chapters to the book.

Jim added: “When I first had the idea for my third book, I was hoping to have another two or three contributors. I was so wrong – in a good way! “These 26 co-authors deliver enormous value and great wisdom to anyone involved in business to business selling. Entrepreneurs, small business owners, salespeople, buyers, and those who work with them. I am delighted to help represent Northern Ireland to businesses worldwide.

“Shortly after the launch, Amazon ran out of stock which is a pretty strong indicator of demand. And despite a lot of searching, none of the collaborators have found any other book with this number of contributors anywhere, worldwide. The B2B Sales Top Tips Guidebook is unique – and from Northern Ireland.”

