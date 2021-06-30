NI businesses gain another opportunity to implement energy efficiency initiatives

Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI

The scheme is now open for a further call for applications.

Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI said: “EECG is one of a number of Covid recovery schemes we launched over the last year to help businesses invest now to improve their resilience for the future. It provides support for businesses to implement energy efficiency initiatives that will help to improve efficiency, deliver savings and help our environment. Through this second call we hope even more businesses will invest in their future by becoming more efficient today.”

The scheme is open to NI businesses with either an existing turnover of £250,000, or can reach this in the next five years; and have, or will have, 25% of sales outside Northern Ireland. The scheme will provide eligible businesses with a maximum grant of up to £80,000 towards 20% of the eligible costs of installing new energy efficient equipment. Full details on the scheme eligibility and how to apply is available at https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/eecg-call-2

Applications for the scheme will close at 5pm on Monday, September 13. Grants will be issued to eligible businesses on a first-come first-served basis until either the available budget is fully allocated, or on the closing date, whichever comes first.

BLK BOX designs, engineers and manufactures high-end gym and sports equipment from its facility in Belfast. Its manufacturing process was resource and energy intensive and was running 24/7 to meet demand. It was successful in its application for a grant from EECG to install new, energy efficient machinery.

Peter McAuley, Head of Manufacturing and Engineering, BLK BOX Fitness Ltd, added: “Thanks to the support from Invest NI we have been able to invest in new high efficiency ovens for our powder coating process. At an operational level this has helped us increase our outputs by nearly five times, and improve our efficiency as we can now operate with just one shift. From an environmental standpoint, we have reduced our energy consumption dramatically – our gas consumption has been reduced by nearly 50% and carbon emissions by 56%.

“We could not have made this investment without the support through EECG, helping us tackle our production problems in a way which has a positive environmental impact. It will also deliver significant savings for the business going forward, making us more resilient for the future.”

