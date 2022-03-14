NI businesswomen celebrated at landmark awards ceremony

Northern Ireland’s top businesswomen were celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the 2022 Women in Business Awards which took place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel recently.

This year’s Awards, now in their 10th year, brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from all sectors to recognise, reward and celebrate the best in home-grown talent.

Sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business for the fourth consecutive year, the Awards received a remarkable 173 submissions and honoured sixteen inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.

The highly acclaimed Business Woman of the Year 2022 award, also sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business, was presented to CEO of Staffline Ireland Tina McKenzie, whose 25-plus years in the recruitment and employment sector was the toast of the evening. Tina is also the Honorary Consul to Finland and was this month appointed Chair of Policy for the FSB in the UK, following a successful four years representing and lobbying for businesses in NI in her local FSB policy role.

With a body of work spanning 40 years, Women in Business was delighted to present the illustrious Pamela Ballentine with the Special Lifetime Achievement Award. The 400-plus audience rose to a standing ovation to recognise Pamela’s decorated career across broadcast, print, and radio.

The Women in Business award winners 2022 are:

Award for Advancing Diversity in the Workplace (sponsored by Queen’s University Belfast): Individual Jill Michael, A&L Goodbody; Organisation Northern Ireland Electricity Networks

Award for Best Customer Service (sponsored by Irish News): Individual Aisling Press, Danske Bank UK; Small Business, Louise Skeath, SDG

Award for Outstanding Mentor (sponsored by Version 1): Winner - Donna O’Connor, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

Award for Best in Professional Services (sponsored by Honeycomb): Corporate Winner Jenny Moore, Danske Bank UK; Small Business, Una O’Duil, Home Instead

Award for Best Marketing Campaign (sponsored by Kaizen Print): Corporate Winner Leigh Osborne, Action Cancer; Small Business, Colette McCartney, Holistic Kidz Ltd.

Award for Best New Start Up (sponsored by Go For It): Winner – Melanie Dawson, Origin7 Ltd

Award for Best Small Business (sponsored by Danske Bank): Winner – Alison McFadden, Continu

Award for Outstanding Innovation (sponsored by AIB): Corporate Winner Kerry McCloy, Cleaver Fulton Rankin; Small Business, Johanna Scullion, HR Made Easy

Award for Excellence in IT (sponsored by Citi): Winner – Cathy Hawthorne, Kainos

Outstanding Management and Leadership (sponsored by Belfast Harbour): Winner – Barbara McKiernan, VANRATH

Award for Young Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by Allstate): Winner – Jenna Hill, CHILL Gas Ltd

Award for Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business): Winner – Tina McKenzie

Seamus McCorry, regional director for Virgin Media O2 Business in Northern Ireland, said: “The success of any business depends on its ability to create a diverse and inclusive workforce, which is why we continue to be proud sponsors of the Women in Business Awards.

“Empowering women and helping them rise into senior manager and leadership positions is vital for a diverse and successful business community as well as the Northern Irish economy. All of tonight’s winners should be incredibly proud of their achievements which will inspire other businesswomen and accelerate the journey towards workplace gender parity.”

Women in Business chief executive, Roseann Kelly, added: “We are honoured to bring together so many successful and inspiring women from across Northern Ireland. Over the past 10 years, women have made a hugely significant contribution to the business community here, and it is ceremonies such as these that are crucial to promote positive recognition and to highlight the amazing talents of businesswomen in Northern Ireland.”

1. Pamela Ballentine, event host and recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside Roseann Kelly, CEO of Women in Business Photo Sales

2. Mike Smith, director of Large Enterprise and Public sector at Virgin Media O2 Business, Tina McKenzie, CEO of Staffline Ireland and winner of the 2022 Business Woman of the Year, Roseann Kelly, CEO of Women in Business Photo Sales

3. Pictured are event host Pamela Ballantine, Tina McKenzie, Roseann Kelly, Johanna Scullion (HR Made Easy), Jill Michael (A&L Goodbody), Jenna Hill (CHILL Gas Ltd), Louise Skeath (SDG), Aisling Press (Danske Bank UK), Jenny Moore (Danske Bank UK) , NIE Networks (Company Winner) Una O'Duil, Home Instead, Kerry McCoy (Cleaver Fulton Rankin), Donna O'Connor (NI Fire & Rescue Service), Barbara McKiernan (VANRATH), Colette McCartney (Holistic Kidz), Cathy Hawthorne (Kainos), Alison McFadden (Continu) Leigh Osborne (Action Cancer) and Melanie Dawson (Origin7) Photo Sales

4. Una O’Duil, owner of Home Instead Banbridge Newry and Mourne, was presented with the award for Best in Professional Services for a small business at the 2022 Women in Business Awards, held at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza hotel. Pictured are Erin Butler (Honeycomb), Una O'Duil (Home Instead) and Lorraine Acheson, managing director of Women in Business Photo Sales