NI Chamber and Bank of Ireland are inviting firms to Meet the Buyer

The event is an opportunity for major buyers who are interested in re-shoring supply-lines to meet with local suppliers across a host of industries. NI Chamber will undertake a facilitated match-making process, to connect companies with significant procurement needs to local firms who can meet their requirements in terms of quality, scale and delivery.

The event will provide suppliers with:

* Unprecedented access to procurement specialists with significant buying power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Murray, NI Chamber, Angela McFall, supply chain manager, Nitronica, who will be attending Meet the Buyer 2022 as a buyer and Niall Devlin, Bank of Ireland

* A bespoke matching process to ensure appointments are selected by buyers.

* A 1-2-1 practical advice through our expert hubs.

* The opportunity to network with other suppliers at our dedicated networking areas

Mutually beneficial meetings will be facilitated at an event in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on September 28.

Confirmed Buyers include: Belfast City Council, Boomer Industries, Education Authority, MJM Marine, Moy Park, Nitronica and NI Water.

To get involved in the match-making process as either a buyer or a supplier, please contact [email protected]