NI Chamber and Bank of Ireland are inviting firms to Meet the Buyer
Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Bank of Ireland UK are inviting procurement professionals and suppliers across all industries to register their interest now for Meet the Buyer 2022.
The event is an opportunity for major buyers who are interested in re-shoring supply-lines to meet with local suppliers across a host of industries. NI Chamber will undertake a facilitated match-making process, to connect companies with significant procurement needs to local firms who can meet their requirements in terms of quality, scale and delivery.
The event will provide suppliers with:
* Unprecedented access to procurement specialists with significant buying power.
* A bespoke matching process to ensure appointments are selected by buyers.
* A 1-2-1 practical advice through our expert hubs.
* The opportunity to network with other suppliers at our dedicated networking areas
Mutually beneficial meetings will be facilitated at an event in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on September 28.
Confirmed Buyers include: Belfast City Council, Boomer Industries, Education Authority, MJM Marine, Moy Park, Nitronica and NI Water.
To get involved in the match-making process as either a buyer or a supplier, please contact [email protected]
Meet the Buyer 2022 is part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel business support programme, which is supported by SME Partner, Power NI.