NI Chamber and Pinsent Masons announce new international partnership

This partnership will see the professional services firm support NI Chamber’s International Division over the next 12 months. Pinsent Masons joins current Champions Grant Thornton and Queen’s University Belfast. Together, they will help NI Chamber members to grow their international footprint with a mix professional expertise, technical advice and access to global business networks.

Welcoming the announcement, Tanya Anderson, Head of International and Business Support at NI Chamber said: “Pinsent Masons has come on-board at a really critical time for anyone who trades internationally from Northern Ireland. Whilst we are continuing to provide importers and exporters with important practical support under new trading arrangements, our International Division is also helping businesses across all sectors to confidently think and grow globally.

“Encouragingly, businesses are looking at new markets and are making inroads in target markets such as the USA and Asia. NI Chamber is the lead private sector provider of export support and in partnership with our Champions, we are leveraging our combined international networks to introduce local firms to new markets, territories and customers.

Laura Gillespie, Partner, Pinsent Masons; Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber; Andrea McIlroy-Rose, Partner and Head of Office, Pinsent Masons; Tanya Anderson, Head of International and Business Support, NI Chamber and Joanna Robinson, Partner, Pinsent Masons

“As a highly regarded professional services firm with a truly global reach, we are delighted that Pinsent Masons has come on-board and know that our members will benefit enormously from what they have to offer.”

Andrea McIlroy-Rose, Partner and Head of Office at Pinsent Masons Belfast, added: “As a multinational professional services business we are delighted to become NI Chamber of Commerce’s International Champion. With 26 offices across the world, Pinsent Masons is able to bring a truly international outlook to businesses operating in Northern Ireland. We look forward to working with Chamber members and sharing our experience to help them grow their international footprint.”