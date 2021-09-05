NI Chamber conference to host a perfect blend of digital and business leaders

The event, which is supported by headline sponsor Dublin Airport and supporting sponsor, Belfast City Council, takes place online on Wednesday, September 15 between 10am and 12 noon. It is free to attend and business people from across Northern Ireland are invited to register now.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Jason Spencer, Business Development director at ITV, who will share transferable insights into innovation and growth. Colin McClean, founder and managing director of coffee chain Bob & Berts will discuss the company’s growth story and how it has embraced digital diversification. There will also be an opportunity to hear from Helen Houghton and Jo-Ann Feely, AMS who will cover the emerging trends in talent acquisition and what is now important to the workforce. This will be complemented by insights from Celine Doyle, Head of Human Resources at Dublin Airport, who will discuss trends in hybrid working and what they mean for organisations which prioritise talent retention. The event will be hosted by David Meade, who will share practical tips on how to network and build meaningful connections. David will also help attendees put these tips into practice in the post-event Networking Café.

Encouraging people working in all sectors to make the most of the opportunity to listen and learn, Louise Turley, Head of Campaigns and Events at NI Chamber, said: “The Annual Conference is one of our flagship events and we are thrilled that it is returning for 2021. The past 18 months have brought about seismic change and there are emerging trends that business people in Northern Ireland must get to grips with, if we are to maintain a competitive edge. This event is about uncovering what some of these mean practically for companies and employees here. Our speakers are trailblazers in digital innovation and have experience of leading a diverse range of businesses through change. They’ll share their personal experience and practical examples of innovation and digital transformation in action. It’s an event not to be missed and we hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to join us.”

Colin McClean, Bob & Berts, Louise Turley, NI Chamber and Councillor George Dorrian, Belfast City Council

Vincent Harrison, managing director, Dublin Airport, added: “Dublin Airport is delighted to once again be headline Sponsor of the NI Chamber Annual Conference. Northern Ireland is a key market for Dublin Airport and this fantastic event provides a great opportunity to engage with the business community, particularly after the challenges of the last 18 months due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Wishing the NI Chamber team a successful event and we look forward to a morning of networking, engagement and a great line up of speakers.”

NI Chamber’s Annual Conference is free to attend but pre-registration online is essential. Book online at www.northernirelandchamber.com

