NI Chamber Energy Forum to discuss energy costs and the impact on local businesses

Christopher Morrow, NI Chamber and Alan Campbell, SONI

The event will take place online on Thursday, March 24 at 9.30am.

With price hikes impacting production, supply and logistics and significant concern about what the future global energy market looks like, the event is designed to provide practical guidance to major energy users in all sectors.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank will help unpack the macro-economic climate, discussing what global emergencies mean for businesses and energy users in Northern Ireland. John Durkan, sustainability and environmental manager at ABP Food Group will provide a case study example, discussing how the food processor has made substantial cost savings through energy efficiencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council will discuss how the organisation represents the interests of businesses on energy issues, while Daniel Purdy, energy and resource efficiency manager at Invest NI will cover the range of practical support available including consultancy, resource matching and grants.

This online event is free for NI Chamber members to attend. To register, visit the NI Chamber website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.