NI Chamber hosts breakfast for HR professionals

Sarah Milliken, leader of Talent and Culture, Aflac NI, Kathy Simpson, head of HR, Musgrave, Mark Cunningham, head of regional business centres, Business Banking NI, Bank of Ireland and Catriona Henry, business support manager, NI Chamber

This event will discuss employee engagement, the future of work in a hybrid world and creating an attractive employee experience.

‘Being Prepared to Pivot’ is an in-person event, delivered in partnership with Bank of Ireland, which will take place at 8.15am in Culloden Estate and Spa. It is open to those working in HR, people management and engagement roles across any sector.

Sarah Milliken, leader of talent and culture at Aflac NI will share how the company has approached its return to the office and discuss the importance of engaging with employees to create a model that works. Kathy Simpson, head of HR at Musgrave will discuss organisational culture and employee experience, while Sive Molloy, HR business partner at Bank of Ireland will give an insight into attracting the right employees and skills in a competitive market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, there will be an opportunity for delegates to interact, ask questions and network with others working in HR. This event is exclusively for NI Chamber members and is free for them to attend. To register please visit the NI Chamber website.

The Business Breakfast with Bank of Ireland series is part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel business support programme, which is also supported by SME Partner, Power NI.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.