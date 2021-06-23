NI Chamber set to host event on Harnessing Innovation to Boost Sales

The Harnessing Innovation to Boost Sales online event takes place on Tuesday, June 29 at 10am, however registration is necessary.

Part of the Winning Business with Bank of Ireland series, this event will host business speakers from Smurfit Kappa and Hunter Apparel Solutions as well as an expert speaker from Ulster University Business School.

They will share insights into how businesses across all sectors can leverage innovation to grow competitive advantage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers include Niall Stewart, Regional Sales Manager, Smurfit Kappa; Simon Hunter, CEO, Hunter Apparel Solutions; and Professor Rodney McAdam, Professor in Innovation Management, Ulster University Business School.

At this event attendees will learn about the importance of innovation in building and enhancing customer relationships, as well as the advantages of developing innovative partnerships with supply chains.

The session will also discuss how to adopt emerging technologies and processes to enhance customer experience and loyalty. Places are free for NI Chamber members and £50 + VAT for non-members. To register visit the NI Chamber website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.