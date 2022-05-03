NI Chamber to hold new business breakfast for marketers this Friday

Catriona Henry, NI Chamber, Mark Cunningham, Bank of Ireland and Michael Morris, Hinch Distillery

This event will focus on the marketing function, specifically on reaching your customer, building customer experiences and using data to shape your campaigns, as well as the future of marketing. Michael Morris, international sales director at Hinch Distillery, Naomi Waite, director of marketing at Tourism NI and Matt McRoberts, digital marketing manager at Hastings Hotels, will each share their experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers will discuss key priorities and challenges within marketing on an interactive discussion panel covering themes including: Customer experience and brand building; using data to shape campaigns and understand customers; content marketing and social media marketing.

This event is for all those working in marketing, communications, social media or brand roles across any sector. There will be an opportunity to learn from company speakers, ask questions and connect with others working in marketing roles across a range of industries. This in-person event is exclusively for NI Chamber members and is free for them to attend.