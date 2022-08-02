NI Chamber to host business networking event in Antrim

Sponsored by NIE Networks, the event will take place at Dunadry Hotel and Gardens at 9.30am. In addition to networking opportunities, attendees will hear from Kieron Kent, group managing director of Interim Selling Solutions. Kieron will discuss the importance of effective networking as well as how to best prepare to sell and promote in order to make successful connections.

Inviting local firms to attend, Petrina McAuley, campaigns and events manager, NI Chamber, said: “We are delighted to bring NI Chamber’s Regional Networking Series to Antrim. This event is a fantastic opportunity to learn from others and make new connections. Kieron Kent’s insights will be of interest to anyone who is keen to learn more about the importance of effective networking in career development. It is an invaluable opportunity for businesses to raise their profile and develop their knowledge. We look forward to meeting as many people as possible on the day.”