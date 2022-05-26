NI Chamber to host business networking event in Ballymena

Rob Cullen, director of business development at Noel Recruitment

Sponsored by NIE Networks, the in-person event will take place at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort at 9.30am. In addition to networking opportunities, attendees will hear from Rob Cullen, director of business development at Noel Recruitment. Rob will discuss the importance of effective networking in building a successful career.

Attendees will have the opportunity to expand their professional network, meet like-minded business people, grow their sales pipeline and create new business prospects.

Inviting local companies to attend, Tanya Anderson, head of international and business support, NI Chamber said: “We are delighted to bring NI Chamber’s Regional Networking Series to Ballymena. This event is a fantastic opportunity to learn from others and make new connections with people from a diverse range of sectors. Rob Cullen’s insights will be of interest to anyone who is keen to learn more about the role of effective networking in career development.