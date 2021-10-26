NI Chamber to host business networking event in Dungannon

Sponsored by NIE Networks, the in-person event will take place at Hill of the O’Neill, Dungannon at 10.30am. In addition to networking opportunities, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of successful local entrepreneurs including Darragh Cullen, managing director, EDGE Innovate; Enda Quinn, chief operating officer, SDC Trailers and Denis Finnegan, digital director, Grofuse Digital, who share their insights on the theme of Business Growth and Entrepreneurship.

Inviting local firms to attend, Valerie McConville, head of business development, NI Chamber, said: “We know that businesspeople have missed face-to-face interactions, so we are delighted to be in a position to bring NI Chamber’s Regional Networking series to Dungannon. The event is a fantastic opportunity to make new connections and learn from others, including people from outside your own industry.

“Our panel of speakers is made up of local exemplars, whose insights will be of interest to anyone interested in business growth. There is something that everyone will be able to learn from them, so we look forward to meeting as many people as possible on the day.”

Councillor Paul McLean, chair, Mid Ulster District Council ,Valerie McConville, head of business development, NI Chamber and Ian Hunter, commercial manager, NIE Networks

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean welcomed delegates to the Hill of The O’Neill and emphasised the importance of enterprise in the district. He said: “Mid Ulster is renowned for its long-held entrepreneurial reputation boasting the largest business base outside of Belfast with just over 9,000 registered businesses. Given this impressive position, and the Council’s ongoing commitment to the economic growth of our district across several core themes, we are incredibly supportive of any initiative which will help to promote and encourage enterprise in our area.”

Ian Hunter, connections commercial manager at NIE Networks, added: “We are delighted to sponsor the NI Chamber of Commerce Regional Networking Series and to facilitate connections between the diverse range of members. The event is an ideal opportunity for businesses to raise their profile, meet new customers and suppliers and develop their knowledge. We very much value the importance of building our business relationships and this in person event will be a great opportunity to engage on the theme of Business Growth and Entrepreneurship and to seek opportunities to build business in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

