NI Clothing brand Bleubird boasts soaring growth and secures a £600,000 investment as it expands

Led by Belfast-based entrepreneur Matt Creighton, who has a passion for eco-business and sustainable growth, the boost will enable the company to ‘fund stock purchases’ to keep up with demand.

Matt explained: “The investment is a great statement of confidence in our team and ambitions to expand Bleubird globally. We have always been committed to a profitable growth model and this won’t change. This investment will allow us to fund stock purchases that will help us to keep up with demand.”

A self-starter, Matt began Bleubird whilst working as a ski technician in the French Alps. He then embarked on an 800km cycle from Belfast to Vietnam before continuing to work as a ski technician in the winter and a bike mechanic in the summer.

Matt Creighton and Michael Heaslip, the commercial director of Bleubird

Inspired by Matt’s trip and his taste for adventure, the team have been working for over 24 months to bring Bleubird electric bikes to life.

Their latest product, the Summit E-Bike, has seen great success since it was launched last year and is now stocked in bike retailers across Northern Ireland and the UK. Another popular product, the Nordic Robe, which is made from recycled plastic bottles has also seen great success.

The Bleubird team launched the Summit alongside their existing outdoor range in the USA at the Surf Expo, Orlando in January.

However the recent investment in Bleubird is part of their business growth strategy which is trending year on year at 400% growth and with more exciting new product launches planned, the only way seems to be up.

Matt added: “People are searching for an escape and adventure. That’s what Bleubird has always been about and our new range of products is a natural progression for this. We hope that customers of Bleubird have a strong sense of eco-pride when they shop with us. For every order we receive online, we plant a tree, because, let’s face it, the planet needs a lot more trees. Orders are sent in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging, making it clear that from concept to execution, Bleubird is committed to the fight against climate change and aims to leave only positive footprints across the world. With this investment, we are delighted to be able to spread our message wider and quicker than we could on our own.”

