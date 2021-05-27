NI cloud company searches for global talent with new Home Office sponsorship

With offices in Holywood, London, Bonn and Dublin, 3EN’s new sponsor status will help attract high-level skilled candidates from across the globe.

Due to the new points-based immigration system, EU nationals not already living in Northern Ireland now require a skilled worker visa. This prompted 3EN to begin the process to obtain a sponsor license.

3EN has worked with Belfast law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin to obtain sponsor status from the Home Office and will soon begin to welcome highly skilled candidates into the company from outside Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of the world’s leading Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Management Solutions Partners, with operations across Europe and the US, gaining sponsor status will allow 3EN to grow the company significantly in the coming years and have access to a wider pool of talent.

Alison Cree, Operations Director of 3EN, said: “Over the last year, we have all witnessed the vast decline in international travel brought about by the pandemic and Brexit. However, as we look to a future without lockdowns and restrictions, it has become apparent that for the business to grow, we need to hire skilled workers from across the globe.

“By gaining sponsor status, we will welcome proficient and key workers to the company, starting with our first recruit on this journey who is currently based in Singapore. Over the next 12 months, we will be opening our recruitment plans beyond the shores of the UK, RoI, and Germany by sponsoring candidates who all join the company with previous Oracle NetSuite experience and a wealth of knowledge to share with our team.”

3EN’s cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms. 3EN’s clients include Fitbit, Medguard and B-Secur.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.