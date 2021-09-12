NI companies take flight to Aircraft Interiors Expo in their new ‘Digital Cabin’

TWO of Northern Ireland’s top aerospace manufacturers are joining the world’s leading aerospace companies at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) Virtual that is taking place from September 14 to 16.

Carrickfergus-based IPC Mouldings will join Rostrevor’s Bradfor Ltd to exhibit as part of ADS’ Digital Cabin, an online immersive 3D aircraft interiors showroom and the first of its kind, which will enable potential customers to see a selection of both companies manufactured products.

IPC Mouldings is a leading provider of injection moulded parts and engineered assemblies, whilst Bradfor Ltd is a specialist in the manufacture of products including dress covers, diaphragms, life vest pouches, straps and general upholstery. Both companies supply to many global tier one companies.

IPC managing director, Joanne Liddle and Bradfor Ltd managing director, Patricia Clements

Speaking about the expo, which is the leading marketplace for airlines and supply chain to meet, Bradfor Ltd’s managing director, Patricia Clements, said: “AIX Expo is always an excellent opportunity for Bradfor Ltd to meet with our customers, build on existing relationships and develop new ones within the aircraft interiors sector. Whilst we won’t be in Hamburg for this year’s event like previous years, I have no doubt the virtual exhibition will be just as beneficial.”

Joanne Liddle, managing director of IPC Mouldings, explained: “Like many companies within the aerospace industry, we were heavily impacted by the global pandemic and had to evolve our offering to customers. Our customers see us as partners providing solutions and we see ourselves as an extension of our customers. By asking them how we could be their best supplier, we were able to align the business to that of their needs and demands, which allowed us to differentiate our offering and emerge stronger from the crisis through continuous improvement and investment.

“We can now show our current and potential customers at AIX what those changes are and how we can collaborate, and through the ADS Digital Cabin, and alongside companies like Airtek, STG Aerospace and TT Electronics, we will be able to showcase our products to our customers like previous years. We’re looking forward to the event and once again networking with others in the industry.”

The Digital Cabin is a virtual aircraft cabin space, created by ADS as a solution for businesses that were impacted by the global pandemic. It will allow aircraft interiors companies to showcase their products and services to a global audience with OEMS and airline buyers getting the opportunity to engage with the products in a new and immersive way.

Omar Kadhim, ADS Head of Aerospace Business Development added: “We’re excited to finally launch this new tool for cabin and MRO buyers to explore the market. 3D web technology brings the cabin to life and allows SMEs to market themselves in a way that’s cost effective, fresh and engaging.”

