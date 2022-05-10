NI company develops system to prevent dangerous driving at roadworks sites

Craigavon-based Envision Intelligent Solutions developed Roadscan, a completely wireless stand-alone unit that records traffic breaches, capturing the driver’s number plate in real time providing information that is compliant and can be used as evidence.

The new system can also act as a deterrent as drivers see the cameras recording traffic offences and may reconsider running a red light.

Phillip Murdock, Envision IS managing director, said: “We work extensively with the construction industry in the UK and Ireland and contractors were asking us for a wireless solution that allowed them to remotely view road construction sites in real time and capture anything that endangered their workers.”

Roadscan was officially launched this week by Envision team Amanda Campbell and Glen Murray who are pictured with William McAleese from Greentown Traffic Management on a road construction site in Rostrevor

The small unit, designed to be easy to deploy, provides site managers with real-time access so they have an overview of operations and safety compliance at all times. Footage is securely encrypted then stored to the cloud for playback and is compliant as evidence for any traffic violations or abuse of construction staff by drivers.

Amanda Campbell, Envision commercial director, explained: “We developed and manufactured this new product at our Craigavon base and it’s a tribute to our team’s flexibility and engineering skills. Roadscan is an example of how we rise to the challenges set by our customers and find a tech solution that helps keep people safe.”

The unit has undergone on-site testing at road sites in the Republic of Ireland and is now being considered for use by Greentown Traffic Management. Greentown, which has offices in Fermanagh, Lisburn and Dundalk, plans to offer Roadscan as an option to their public and private sector clients.

William McAleese from Greentown Traffic Management, added: “Our clients prioritise the safety of their workers and roadside construction can hold specific dangers, particularly if drivers don’t obey temporary traffic signals. We see Roadscan as a great way for construction teams to monitor their sites and the camera will be an excellent deterrent for anyone thinking of driving through a red light or stop sign.”