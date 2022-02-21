NI couple set up Home Instead Belfast using their own experiences with older relatives

Roger and Louise McLaughlin have set up Home Instead Belfast

A couple has embarked on a home care journey, using their own experiences with older relatives as inspiration to help other families in the area.

Roger and Louise McLaughlin have set up Home Instead Belfast together, located at 186 Lisburn Road, Belfast.

The home care company will help elderly people across Belfast receive support that maintains their health and wellbeing, while enabling them to stay where they feel most comfortable, their home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting older people is a poignant subject for the couple, Roger explained: “My gran lived with my family when I was a child. We only wanted the very best for her and my mum cared for her every day. It can be tough giving a loved one support 24 hours a day, getting professional care can ensure that the time you spend together is quality time.”

Louise continued: “Roger and I are determined to make the process simple by working closely with clients and their families to get an understanding of their care needs and how we can make a difference. In my current role as a healthcare professional, I see the challenges that some older adults face every day. Some older patients don’t have someone to take them to an appointment or pick them up, waiting hours for ambulance transport or having to struggle taking public transport alone. For many, care is the salvation for living a healthy, happy and safe life at home.”

Louise brings to the business her clinical experience and knowledge of common physical pain-points faced by the elderly, which will be instrumental in developing personalised care plans.

Roger will use his experience in finance and operations in the care sector to run a successful care business.

The company is looking for 50 caregivers to meet the demand for care in the area.

Caregivers do not need previous experience, a kind heart and the desire to make a difference are the most sought-after character traits.

Home Instead will provide all training in their assessment centre.

Home Instead matches caregivers to clients based on similar interests, helping both parties develop a natural relationship. Care visits are a minimum of one hour, ensuring that needs are thoroughly met.

To find out more about Home Instead Belfast, the services they provide or the career opportunities available, visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/belfast or call 028 9344 2500 for a friendly chat.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.