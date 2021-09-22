NI Covid testing provider keeps travellers in check with new service ‘Check2Go’

A Northern Irish based firm JACE Medical announced that it is expanding with the launch of a dedicated Covid-19 travel testing service.

The new service Check2Go is aimed at those who wish to self-administer a test at home. The testing provider is now shipping tests to travellers across the UK and Ireland.

The new Check2Go service enables consumers to purchase their test online, receive their test in the post, drop the self-administered test to one of JACE Medical’s clinics, or use a partner lab’s drop boxes across the UK. On receipt of the sample, they receive the results and travel certification for pre departure tests within 24 hours.

Dr John T Doherty, CEO and Medical director of JACE Medical and Lisa Sheerin, Distribution manager of Check2Go

JACE Medical is a UKAS recognised provider listed on the government’s website. The company offers a range of tests for pre departure with certification including PCR, Antigen and antibody tests in addition to the tests required on return to the UK including Day two, five and eight.

PCR and Antigen tests indicate if someone is currently infected with Covid, while the antibody test can be used to detect if someone has previously had the virus. Results for the PCR test are delivered within 24 hours and the Antigen and Antibody tests give results within minutes.

JACE Medical has several testing clinics in Northern Ireland and Donegal including at McCausland Airport Car Parking at Belfast International Airport, Letterkenny and Bridgend in Donegal and a new testing centre opening in Londonderry soon. It also operates a mobile service which can deliver home testing by a medical professional, if necessary.

Dr John T. Doherty, CEO of JACE Medical is a Consultant Anaesthetist in Altnagelvin Hospital and has been working on the frontline during the global pandemic.

He said: “At our clinics you can have a medical professional administer your test or use our mobile service to get tested by our team at home. Check2Go and our mail order service enables us to serve more customers across the UK and Ireland by offering a fast, accurate and affordable testing service to travellers as more countries open up for travel.”

An increasingly important aspect of JACE Medical’s testing service is the testing of workforces. The testing provider administers 20,000 tests each week to businesses including Intel, Amazon, Northern Ireland Electricity, ESB, engie, E+I Engineering, Smurfit Kappa, Exyte, and Aurivo.

Dr Doherty added: “We’re currently the leading private testing provider for workplaces across Ireland. Our testing teams are expert medical professionals who specialise in Covid testing ensuring that accurate testing is carried out on your workforce to minimise disruption and keep your staff safe.”

JACE Medical has also provided mass testing for a number of large-scale public events including conferences and music events.

For more information on JACE Medical and guidance on testing requirements, please visit: www.jacemedical.co.uk

