NI Economy Minister officially opens Radius offices in Belfast

CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Radius Payment Solutions founder and CEO Bill Holmes and Stephen McQuoid, Ireland director at Radius Connect

The new Belfast hub will act as a catalyst for further expansion across the island, complementing existing offices in Derry City and Galway while also supporting teams at its headquarters further afield.

The new base is Radius Payment Solutions’ largest office outside its headquarters in Crewe, England.

Radius Payment Solutions, a Sunday Times Top Track 100 company, has more than 40,000 customers across the island of Ireland in telecoms, fuel cards and telematics and the new Belfast base at Waters Edge, Clarendon Dock will act as Radius Connect’s finance hub for Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured with the board of Radius Payment Solutions are CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Radius Payment Solutions founder and CEO Bill Holmes

NI’s largest independent telecoms specialist Radius Connect, provides mobile, fixed line and cloud services based on solutions from industry-leading providers such as Microsoft as well as Vodafone, O2, EE, NFon and Gamma and counts CBRE, Deli Lites, UPU Industries, Shelbourne Motors and John Minnis Estate Agents among its top-tier clients.

Speaking after performing the official opening ceremony in the company of Radius Payment Solutions founder and CEO Bill Holmes and Angela McGowan, director, CBI NI, the Minister, said: “I am delighted to officially open this outstanding Grade A premises and to congratulate the senior Radius team on its significant investments in the local and regional economy and for its commitment to driving new growth and employment opportunities to support the development of a smart, better-connected economy.

“The importance of NI’s digital sector cannot be understated and I’m delighted by Radius Connect’s commitment in helping to power the transformation which SMEs across the region need to ensure they are better and securely connected with the capacity for growth in an increasingly competitive global environment. Digital transformation is a cornerstone of growth and prosperity and I’m thrilled that the official opening ceremony marks a new and positive milestone in the company’s development.”

Radius Payment Solutions previously acquired leading local telecoms firms Rainbow Communications and Connect Telecom, which have become part of the Radius Connect telecoms business. The new offices are also central to Radius’ global strategy, seeing it operate 21 offices across 18 countries, providing services to millions of customers.

Radius Payment Solutions‘ chief executive Bill Holmes, explained: “The opening of our new world class Radius Connect offices in Belfast marks a major new step in the development and integration of our business in the UK and Ireland and I’m delighted that our new strategically-located city centre headquarters will now help to kickstart a new era of growth to support a significant expansion in the range of services which we provide.”

Radius Payment Solutions is placed 24th in The Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 league table published in 2020, which ranks 100 private companies with the biggest sales. This is up from 35th in 2017 and is its highest position, reflecting its steady and sustained growth.

Ray Ferris, group managing director, telecoms, added: “We are all really excited to be jointly working in new office space in Belfast and look forward to growing our teams and presence in the B2B market in NI. We have big plans for growth in the Island of Ireland and see huge benefit in having local presence across the country.”

Radius has also just been named as one of the UK’s top 20 employers for work-life balance in 2021. Jobs search provider Glassdoor analysed over 600,000 anonymous employee reviews to determine the top 20 list. Radius finished above household names such as Google, Salesforce and Nationwide to be named the 13th best company in the UK for employees’ level of satisfaction with their work-life balance.

Radius was founded in 1990 by CEO Bill Holmes and now has over 2,000 employees and an annual turnover of more than £2.6 billion.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.