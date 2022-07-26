NI Financial Services firm invests £1.5m in expansion of Scottish network

Based in Newtownards, the firm aims to develop through several key acquisitions and partnerships in Glasgow, South Lanarkshire and Aberdeen.

This latest move further advances the network’s plans to more than double in size throughout the UK in the next five years and comes just months after it successfully launched its offering in England with a number of Yorkshire Building Society agencies in Northwest England.

With over £300m funds under management, Milecross is one of the largest openwork partnership businesses in the UK with over 30 offices and 80 advisers already working from branches across NI, Scotland and Northwest England. These numbers will now initially increase to close to 100 following the announcement while the network continues to identify additional opportunities for growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Dalzell, chief executive officer, Milecross with Simon Gordon, regional manager, Milecross, Scotland

Paul Dalzell, CEO, Milecross, said: “Our core values of long-term sustainability, strong customer focus, colleagues who are valued and having a positive engagement with local communities are mirrored by each agency and adviser who has joined our operation in Scotland.

“We now have an even broader reach and range of services and support for clients across the region. Each agency has the flexibility to augment their own suite of products with the additional services Milecross can deliver including investments and mortgages from other providers through our financial advisers now based in each location.”

Simon Gordon, regional manager, Milecross in Scotland, added: “The new businesses that have joined Milecross Scotland will benefit from all back-office services available from our existing regional hub in Aberdeen including compliance and administrative support, cost efficiencies and IT

support. Our aim is to collectively grow Milecross by helping each of these agencies maximise their potential - giving their clients access to some of the best deals in mortgage and protection products and expert investment advice tailored to their needs.

Paul Dalzell, CEO, Milecross