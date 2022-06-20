NI firm scoops two awards at International Congress in Toulouse

The company picked up the Technology Innovation and Top Start Up awards following presentations by ANGOKA’s director for Smart Cities and Mobility, Daniel Ruiz.

Delighted with the accolades and the prestigious recognition, Mr Ruiz explained: “We are thrilled to be recognised again this year for our cutting-edge solutions. This is a particularly competitive field in which some of the best brains create extraordinary technologies in the mobility space, so we are very thankful to the judges for acknowledging the ANGOKA team’s fantastic work.”

The win means ANGOKA will be attending the ITS World Congress show in Los Angeles in September 2022.

The Los Angeles ITS theme will be ‘Transformation by Transportation’. It is the global event that brings together world leaders, practitioners, policy makers, researchers, and private industry to advance and unite the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry.