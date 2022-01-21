NI firm selected to deliver Chancellor’s growth plan

Daniel Cairo, chief operating officer of Zym, Peter Eakin, chief operating officer of Zymplify, Michael Carlin founder and CEO of Zymplify Group and Debbie Rymer, chief marketing officer of the Zymplify Group

Northern Ireland company, Zymplify, has been appointed as a preferred supplier to deliver Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s digital growth plan for small and medium sized businesses, helping them to learn new skills, reach new customers and boost profits.

The Portstewart-based company has been approved to provide three innovative digital solutions to empower users to enhance their marketing and sales performance.

After a rigorous application process, Zymplify was one of a small number of UK vendors to be awarded the contract to deliver the scheme through which eligible businesses will be able to get a discount of up to 50% on the costs of approved digital software including Zymplify Starter Package, Zym Lite and Zym Pro.

Michael Carlin, chief executive of the Zymplify Group said the team were delighted to be chosen to support SMEs on the scheme.

He explained: “From day one, our goal at Zymplify has been to help real business owners use digital technology to grow their business - a vision that is mirrored by Help to Grow Digital.

“Like the Chancellor, we believe that small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our economy. We are a small business ourselves and created Zym and Zymplify for people like us - real business owners who want to save time, save money and grow. Just like the scheme we offer SMEs more than just the software. We have developed an ecosystem of three core elements – a planning framework to help users map their sales and marketing strategy, an Academy to help them master digital skills and the platform to execute, manage and measure their digital campaigns.

“I believe that it is this approach that helped us become one of the few suppliers selected to deliver this fantastic programme.”

Zym is a complete marketing software solution ideal for small and medium sized businesses. With a continuously expanding selection of innovative tools, unlike other solutions, the Zym platform lets users take full control of every aspect of their digital marketing journey, from finding new customers to ongoing marketing communications and detailed reporting all in one place.

More suited for medium size enterprises and B2B organisations with sales and marketing teams the Zymplify platform combines marketing automation, lead generation, sales prospecting and accurate real time reporting within a single platform.

As the first ever precision sales and marketing platform on the market, the unique software allows users to create, execute and report on sales and marketing campaigns at scale. It is the only solution on the market that provides users with qualified prospects who are actively looking for their products or services; while putting users in control of connecting with their target audience and closing sales at speed.

Zymplify Group chief marketing officer, Debbie Rymer continued: “Through the Help to Go Digital Programme, business owners will be able to catch up with the technological needs of their business and access discounted prices for tech platforms. Through Zymplify and Zym, eligible businesses will also be able to access daily live classes, digital marketing training advice and guidance to help their business save money, grow and scale fast.

“I have worked as a mentor on numerous business support programmes over the years and am also the CIM Academy Course Director for Digital Marketing Techniques so have seen first-hand the positive impact good marketing and digital technology can have on a business.

“That’s why we have developed our learning Academy to provide our users with the knowledge, skills and support they need to maximise their voucher and grow their business with the support of the Help to Grow Digital scheme.”

Last year Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced that through the Government funded scheme businesses will receive expert technology advice and discounted software, as it aims to spark innovation as the UK maps out its recovery out of the pandemic.

Mr Sunak said: “Our brilliant SMEs are the backbone of our economy, creating jobs and generating prosperity - so it’s vital they can access the tools they need to succeed. Help to Grow will ensure they are embracing the latest technology and management training, fuelling our Plan for Jobs by boosting productivity in all corners of the UK.”

The programme offers a new online platform where business owners can get free advice on technology that will help businesses to save time, reduce costs, and reach more customers.

Any eligible SMEs will be able to get vouchers offering up to 50% off the purchase of new productivity enhancing software worth up to £5,000 each for the period of one year.

Businesses interested in Zym or Zymplify will be given the opportunity to “try before they use their voucher”.

“We are committed to helping UK SMEs maximise the scheme. Anyone considering using either the Zymplify or Zym platforms won’t be pressured into redeeming their voucher without seeing our software in action first,” concluded Debbie. “We want to help them choose the right product for their business and their employees. That’s why they can take either or both products for a free 14 day test drive before making their selection. We hope that by providing the free trial and the live classes we help them to invest wisely.”

For more information on how to sign up and take your business to the next level go to zym.ai/help-to-grow-digital

