NI firms show latest aerospace trends at Expo

Patricia Clements, managing director of Bradfor Ltd, Stephen Cromie, managing director of The Exact Group and Joanne Liddle, managing director of IPC Mouldings

Three manufacturing companies from Northern Ireland are set to highlight the latest trend in the aerospace sector, as well as showcase their products and capabilities at the world’s leading event for airlines and the supply chain, Aircraft Interiors Expo.

With the latest trend focussed on the customer’s experience and comfort, it’s not surprising that the three companies have collaborated to imaginatively showcase their innovative products on the Invest Northern Ireland stand at this global exhibition, which takes place from today until June 16 in Hamburg, Germany.

The stand hosting Rostrevor based seat cover manufacturer, Bradfor Ltd; Newry rapid response, volume precision engineering and composite finishing company, The Exact Group; and Carrickfergus plastic injection moulding company, IPC Mouldings, will feature a figure made from precision engineered parts, chairs with aircraft seat covers a lamp and a table which have been customised by using injection moulded components.

All three companies, which contribute to Northern Ireland’s national and regional prosperity, exporting globally and employing over 250 people between them, are paying homage to the latest trends in cabin products and services within the aerospace sector.

Rostrevor based Bradfor Ltd has been a leading manufacturer of textiles for the aerospace industry for over 25 years, specialising in the manufacture of seating covers, diaphragms, life vest pouches, straps and general upholstery for the local and international aerospace sector.

Patricia Clements, managing director of Bradfor Ltd said: “Given the hiatus in exhibitions these last two years, we are really looking forward to attending this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo. It is a key must-attend event in this sector, and it is an excellent platform for us to present our product range to both seating manufacturers and airlines. Given our recent award by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Part 21G accreditation, this is a great opportunity to showcase our company’s capabilities allowing for further growth within this sector. We are really excited to work together and showcase all that is good about Northern Ireland’s trusted supply chain.”

Staged annually, apart from its cancellation in 2020 and a virtual event last year, the Aircraft Interiors Expo, AIX 2022, is a vibrant business-to-business event presenting a diverse range of leading suppliers to Europe, and international aircraft interiors professionals and airlines with the latest innovations, technologies, and products.

Joining Bradfor Ltd on the Invest NI stand is The Exact Group. Renowned for its high-quality service, delivery and performance, the company’s expertise in precision engineering and composite finishing, coupled with cutting-edge equipment and techniques, ensure that it remains the supplier of choice primarily in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Stephen Cromie, managing director of The Exact Group, explained: “The Northern Ireland supply chain has been presented with an opportunity for growth as organisations look for trusted and valued supply chain partners that are not within low-cost countries. By attending the Expo, we can promote our supply chain excellence to the global aerospace market as we are well positioned to provide high quality, on time delivery and best practice solutions. The design of the stand reflects the current trends in the marketplace, and we aspire to attract and engage new customers, as well as have the opportunity to converse with our current customers.”

IPC Mouldings, an award-winning leading provider of injection moulded parts and assemblies creates seamless integration between design, procurement, engineering and production supporting product whole life.

Joanne Liddle, managing director, IPC Mouldings, added: “We are excited and looking forward to AIX Expo 2022. It is an excellent opportunity for IPC to meet with our customers, collaborative partners and suppliers face to face to discuss all things interiors. We are delighted to once again, join Bradfor Ltd and The Exact Group on the Invest NI stand to showcase our capability, and share how we have played our part in some of the sector’s most recent and innovative seating solutions.”

All AS9100 accredited and successful participants in the SC21 aerospace programme, the AIX Expo 2022 will allow Bradfor Ltd, The Exact Group and IPC Mouldings to meet top industry experts and buyers and showcase how collaboration and performance is key to providing an excellent customer partnership.