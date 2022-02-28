NI food producer renames its Chicken Kyiv and pledges 50% of product’s profits to relief efforts in Ukraine

Finnebrogue has renamed its plant-based Chicken Kiev to Kyiv

Northern Ireland food producer Finnebrogue, which owns the Better Naked brand, has renamed its plant-based Chicken Kiev to Kyiv in solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they continue to defend against Putin’s invasion.

Headquartered in Downpatrick, the family-run business has also pledged 50% of its profits from sales of the Better Naked Kyiv in 2022 to the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine, starting with an immediate £10,000 donation to UNICEF and the Red Cross.

‘Kiev’ was the standardised spelling for the Ukrainian capital under Soviet rule, but recent Russian aggression has seen more Western institutions heed calls to abandon it in favour of the Ukrainian alternative.

The much loved dish of chicken surrounding garlic butter and coated in breadcrumbs bears the name Kiev, the city it originates from.

Now the Belfast Road food producer has renamed the plant-based chicken “Kyiv” it sells in several leading British supermarkets.

Finnebrogue chief strategy officer Jago Pearson, said: “The world is appalled by the disgraceful events being perpetrated by the Putin regime in Ukraine. All our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland and stand up for the principles of self-determination and free, liberal democracy.

“So many of us in the UK feel utterly helpless, but still determined to do what little we can. That’s why at Finnebrogue we are donating to the humanitarian effort and renaming our Better Naked Chicken Kyiv in recognition of the Ukrainian people’s brave defence of their proud nation.”

UNICEF boss Catherine Russell has said UNICEF is ramping up its support across the country as families seek safety and refuge.

The money will help thousands of people – most of whom are women and children – who are fleeing to neighbouring countries in freezing conditions.