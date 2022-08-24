NI gas installers awarded firmus energy charter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which took place at the Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim, offered installers the opportunity to hear about the company’s plans for the future, including its plans to grow its network to help even more families and businesses future proof their heating systems by upgrading from oil to gas.

Speaking at the event, Paul Stanfield, director of sales, marketing and customer services at firmus energy, said: “Gas installations must be undertaken by Gas Safe Registered Installers. Our ‘installer charter’ accreditation provides customers with peace of mind and demonstrates a level of service which is well above and beyond legal safety standards.

“The charter forms part of firmus energy’s first-class customer service offering. We take a huge amount of pride in the scheme which ensures customers get a first-class service from each of our certified installers.”

Northern Ireland gas installers are presented with their firmus energy installer charter by advisors David Ramsey and Barry Cassidy. Some of the Londonderry-based installers who gained their accreditation include DM Gas, JH Plumbing & Heating, P Lynch Plumbing & Heating, MCB Gas, H&A, ESK Boiler Services and SMC Plumbing

This event also provided a much needed opportunity for firmus energy to chat with local gas installers, update them on company plans, discuss new and emerging energy saving technology, the journey to net zero carbon by using Biomethane and Hydrogen in the existing gas network as well as outlining the wide range of offers available to people who want to upgrade their central heating system from oil to gas.

Paul added: “In the short term, switching to natural gas provides an immediate carbon reduction of around 52%* and to allow more consumers and businesses to switch to gas from our network, we continue to lay mains and infill pipeline across the region.

“While it is a challenging time for customers and the industry, we believe that our gas network has the potential to facilitate cost effective renewable gas supply for future generations and our network will play a pivotal role in helping Northern Ireland achieve net zero carbon targets.”

The firmus energy installer charter is renewed every year and any installer who fails to uphold standards will be removed from the list, ensuring that customers continue to receive the very best service possible.

All installers certified adhere to a series of customer focused requirements which includes carrying ID cards at all times, completing quality installations in a timely and efficient manner and making sure customers are informed on the use of the boiler and controls on completion.

firmus energy is a natural gas distribution and supply company, based in Antrim.