NI houses numbered 13 sell for cheaper reveals PropertyPal data

PropertyPal has revealed that homes with the number 13 sell for on average around £11,000 cheaper than the average property in Northern Ireland. So, if you don’t have Triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13) and shrug off superstitions, you could score yourself a sweet deal on a home. According to PropertyPal data, houses numbered 13 sell for an average of £138,692 - an incredible difference of £11,609 compared to neighbours 12 and 14, which sell for an average price of £150,300.

Over the years, PropertyPal has listed just under 4,000 properties with the number 13. Compared with its neighbours 12 and 14 which average around 6,200 properties. The superstition has such a strong impact that many new-build developments leave out the number 13 completely, and it’s extremely rare you’d find an apartment block with a 13th floor. The number has some home-movers feeling so strongly about the superstition that they won’t close a deal or move home on Friday 13th.

So, what does it mean if you live in number 13? As demand continues to exceed supply, PropertyPal is seeing record numbers of local visitors to their website, and this year over 300 properties have sold with the number 13. If you live at number 13 and are considering selling, there are plenty of buyers willing to set superstitions aside and settle in a number 13 home.

Average house price by house number

PropertyPal.com is the leading local property portal, listing homes from property professionals across Northern Ireland and Ireland. PropertyPal has the largest audience of Home-Movers in Northern Ireland, with over 150,000 visitors to the website per day.

Number of properties advertised by house number

