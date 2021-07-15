NI is land of motorhomes with the highest UK demand for insurance

Research shows Northern Ireland is the land of the motorhomes

With travel restrictions still in place, more people are planning to enjoy a staycation this year and a new report by leading motor insurance comparison website, CompareNI.com has shown that motorhomes are gaining popularity this year.

Research shows Northern Ireland is the land of the motorhomes with the highest UK demand for motorhome insurance premiums - the highest ratio of policies per 1000 population than anywhere else in the UK.

This is making residents here more than eight times as likely to have a motorhome than Londoners.

Although demand for motorhome insurance was down by 21% in Northern Ireland across the pandemic, the first five months of 2021 have bucked the trend, with an 84% surge in demand for motorhome insurance compared to the same five months in 2020.

All district councils showed an increase in demand from January-May 2021, with Antrim and Newtownabbey up 129%, Mid and East Antrim increased by 128% and Armagh City, Banbridge, Craigavon up by 108%.

Research from leading motor insurance comparison website, CompareNI.com, which helps drivers find competitive motorhome insurance, found Northern Ireland’s motorhome owners are also choosing to stay relatively close to home with almost three quarters, 74%, selecting the smallest annual mileage possible.

This is therefore suggesting their preference is more local staycations rather than venturing into mainland Europe.

Data sourced by a freedom of information request also showed the pandemic had quite an effect on the motorhome community, with the number of owners who took their holiday vehicles off the road in 2020 going up by 73% compared to the year before – rising from 62,430 in 2019 to 108,200 in 2020 across the UK.

CompareNI.com’s parent company, Seopa, was founded by the Northern Irish entrepreneur, Greg Wilson, in 2003.

Highlighting the boost to the local economy and these impressive figures, Greg explained: “Northern Ireland is famous for its breathtaking coastline, pretty villages and quality local food and drink.

“It’s the perfect place to take a break – perhaps explaining why it’s the number one UK region with the largest demand for motorhome insurance. “People are keen to explore the wide range of beauty spots Northern Ireland has to offer, from the Mourne Mountains to the Fermanagh Lakes and stunning North Coast beaches.

“With uncertainty over foreign holiday restrictions and protocols, I’m not surprised by this surge in demand for motorhomes and caravans for summer 2021.

“The ease of travel with a motorhome has only been highlighted by the pandemic and its effects on air travel.

“Motorhomes are also a significant investment, costing £25,000 on average, so it’s fair to say people are investing in their future and looking for long-term holiday solutions.”

Recommended by 97% of reviewers, CompareNI.com is Northern Ireland’s largest insurance comparison website, comparing products from over 80 insurers including niche products such as caravan, motorhome and campervan insurance.

From its headquarters in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Greg Wilson, CEO, and Ian Wilson, Managing Director, have grown the company to more than 50 team members spread across two European offices.

CompareNI.com has also grown to become Northern Ireland’s number one price comparison platform, while the company’s Quotezone.co.uk platform is one of the leading insurance comparison sites in the UK.

The company has been recognised with six Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, and has been awarded a Deloitte Best Managed Company Award each year for the past three years – topped by the Gold Standard Deloitte Award for Best Managed Company in 2020 – making it four consecutive wins.

CompareNI.com Research figures revealed:

Top Areas: % Difference from same period (May-Jun 2020 VS 2021):

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon with +108%

Derry City and Strabane +72%

Ards & North Down +68%

Fermanagh and Omagh +67%

Mid and East Antrim +128%

Antrim and Newtownabbey +129%

Newry, Mourne and Down +60%

Causeway Coast and Glens +63%

Lisburn & Castlereagh +186%

Mid Ulster +27%

Belfast +27%

