NI law firm Carson McDowell awarded Bronze Diversity Mark

The Diversity Charter Mark is awarded to companies following an independent panel assessment. It is a ‘mark of progress’ that publicly declares a company has reached the required standard of commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion to benefit all employees.

Carson McDowell is committed to creating an inclusive environment, accepting of every individual’s differences, enabling all employees to achieve their full potential, and as a result, allowing the business to reach its fullest potential. By valuing each person’s differences they allow everyone to contribute their unique experiences, which can have an extremely positive impact on work, other employees, motivation, productivity and client experience.

Marie McKeown, HR manager at Carson McDowell, said: “We are dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people. We encourage teamwork, mutual support and respect and we want all our people to enjoy the work they do and the place they do it. Achieving this accolade is an important milestone in our journey and testament to our commitment in building and sustaining a positive working environment for our current and future employees.”

Marie McKeown, HR manager, Nuala Murphy, interim head of business at Diversity Mark and Neasa Quigley, senior partner, Carson McDowell

The Bronze Diversity Mark is awarded to organisations who show commitment to addressing gender diversity at all levels in their organisation. To achieve this award Carson McDowell has set three gender diversity targets to promote female representation and build a positive inclusive culture.

Neasa Quigley, senior partner at Carson McDowell, continued: “Receiving the bronze accreditation is excellent recognition of our significant investment in progressing our overall diversity agenda, ensuring that both our policies and practices match our commitment to equality and inclusion.

“I am delighted to have been actively involved in all key diversity and inclusion initiatives already launched by Carson McDowell and I look forward to working with Diversity Mark and our internal team on our continued diversity and inclusion drive.”

Nuala Murphy from Diversity Mark, added: “We are thrilled that Carson McDowell has been awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation for their commitment to advancing Diversity in the workplace. Awarded by our Independent Assessment Panel who congratulated them on an excellent application. Huge congratulations to all the team at Carson McDowell on this impressive achievement, we look forward to continuing your journey.”

