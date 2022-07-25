NI man installed as new president of Chartered Association of Building Engineers

Joseph Birt from Portaferry has been awarded the prestigious position of President of CABE. CABE is an internationally recognised professional body of construction engineers, with over 9,000 members globally. Joseph’s inauguration follows a selection process and an election of the membership.

Joseph was joined by his family and members of the association in the Cholmondeley Room at the House of Lords in London, where he was welcomed as the new president. He is the second person from Northern Ireland to hold this position, and it is only the fourth time someone from the island of Ireland has held this position in almost 100 years.

Joseph has been a member of CABE since 2001 and has also been active within the Northern Ireland Region for almost 10 years.

Pictured is outgoing president Stewart McArthur (left) congratulating new president Joseph Birt (right)

During Joseph’s Inaugural speech, he spoke of his intentions as CABE President, saying that he will be “working with those on the Presidential team and the board, to ensure that members are well placed to step up to the challenges which they face,” with the hope that “collectively as building engineers globally, we can make a real difference.”

Joseph noted that there is significant uncertainty in the industry after Covid-19 and explained how CABE is aiming to remedy that: “There is a significant shortage of skills at all levels within the industry, and CABE are working hard with our Academic partners to promote construction engineering as a career choice. This is absolutely necessary if we are to attach young people, of all genders, as they are the future

of our industry, and the future of our Association.”

Joseph hopes to spend his year as president, meeting the members who work across a range of disciplines to encouraging the sharing of knowledge and raising of standards, which will create better, safer, and more sustainable buildings that enhance people’s lives.