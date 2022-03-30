NI manufacturing firms unite to bring Ukraine support and supplies

Some of the leading manufacturers and businesses in Northern Ireland have united to support those fleeing Ukraine with essential supplies and aid.

Led by Macrete Ireland director, Richard Hogg, a 40ft articulated lorry, provided by Bell Transport, with crucial supplies will be driven to the Poland on Friday, with goods delivered to Polish refuge centres along the border with Ukraine early next week.

Supplies include 30 washing machines, 30 fridges, 80 mattresses, a pallet of medical supplies, two pallets of food, a forklift and two generators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Hogg, director of Macrete Ireland, will deliver a lorry of essential aid to the Polish-Ukrainian border this weekend

These items have been donated by leading manufacturers and businesses from across Northern Ireland including Balmoral Furnishings, Carryduff Forklifts and KDM Cookstown. Macrete Ireland also matched donations through the company’s charity fund.

This is the second visit to the border Mr Hogg has taken, with his first being two weeks ago when he delivered food and clothing aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

From this visit, Mr Hogg took a list of in-need items that could be sourced in Northern Ireland and set about filling the next lorry with goods.

Speaking ahead of his journey to the Poland-Ukraine border, Richard Hogg, said: “We have all watched on horrified by the events unfolding each day in Ukraine, as innocent people flee their homes with virtually nothing. Collectively a group of manufacturing businesses decided that we had to do something to support those who have had to escape the conflict in the most harrowing of circumstances.

Items including two generators, a forklift, 80 mattresses, 30 fridges and 30 washing machines are to be delivered following donations from leading manufacturers and businesses from across Northern Ireland

“People and businesses have been very kind with donations and supplies, and we are thrilled to be able to be carrying essential supplies which will help thousands of people seeking peace and refuge from the violence. Items such as generators and mattresses will give people basics including sleep and electricity, which we take for granted, but some in a country not far away are currently without. A support worker on the border told me that they are so grateful for the kind donations of clothing, but now they need to wash these clothes to keep refugees clean and healthy, so we have sourced washing machines.

“Our hope is that this delivery of supplies will go someway in supporting those directly impacted, and the brave people who are on the Polish border providing essential support. It is a small token for those who are doing so much in the face of such atrocities.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Essential medical supplies will also be delivered to the Poland-Ukraine border

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.