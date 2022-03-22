NI software company launch Clever Foodie to help food and drink producers

Clever Foodie is designed by Aeroblue Software

Clever Foodie was designed by Aeroblue Software, a team of software developers from Londonderry who have experience in multiple industry sectors creating software solutions to improve sales and distribution.

From taking orders to generating production sheets and delivery matrix, the online ordering software has been designed to remove tedious admin work that can typically create headaches for food and drink producers.

Having secured major customers delivering up to 35,000 food products per day, Aeroblue Software are continually working to deliver innovative online systems.

Clever Foodie is set to be launched on March 29 at IFEX, Northern Ireland’s premier showcase of the latest food & drink products, catering equipment, interiors, technology and services to the food, retail and hospitality industries.

Jason McDevitt, managing director of Aeroblue Software, said: “We’re really excited about launching Clever Foodie, and what better place to do it than at IFEX which is our absolute favourite conference to exhibit at. The feedback from our customers has been overwhelming to date, with one in particular telling us that we ‘saved them over eight hours per week in collating orders and organising collections and deliveries’ which is what Clever Foodie is all about.

“The pandemic changed digital behaviours and the way customers order food and drink products, so the aim was for us to ensure that producers could easily rise up to meet new digital standards of ordering, without the headache of tedious admin through a smart system that helps them with so much more.”

With Clever Foodie set to launch on March 29 at IFEX with a new website showcasing their 2022 brand.

