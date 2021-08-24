NI Specsavers are seeking 26 people to fill a variety of roles

The high street opticians and audiologists has created 1,500 new jobs to support business growth and the pent-up demand for sight and hearing tests post-lockdown.

According to the British Retail Consortium, one in five high street retailers have closed due to the pandemic, with thousands of people facing unemployment and one in 20 people who want a job unable to find one. However, Specsavers is bucking the trend with vacancies across the UK and Ireland.

Sean McCauley, regional chair in Northern Ireland and co-owner of two stores in Londonderry, said: “As well as people with optical or audiology experience, we are eager to find experienced retail staff who put the customer at the heart of what they do. This will help us to continue to offer the highest standards of care in order to meet the pent-up demand brought about by lockdowns and social distancing restrictions.

Sean McCauley, Regional Chair in Northern Ireland and co-owner of two stores in Londonderry

“At Specsavers, we offer a variety of promising careers, each rooted in first-class training and support to help people meet their goals and aspirations.”

Specsavers UK managing director Paul Marshall, added: “In the current climate we think it is important to invest in our communities and do all we can to get the high street back up and running. We would love people to consider a career with us, even if it means doing something completely different to what they are used to, as we have such a broad spectrum of roles available and provide training at all levels. We always champion entrepreneurial spirit and many of our colleagues have gone on to own their own business - we now have 4,000 joint venture partners worldwide.”

