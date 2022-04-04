NI telematics firm celebrates 20th anniversary with rebrand and 10 new jobs

A leading Northern Ireland telematics and communication provider is celebrating 20 years in business with a new name and brand identity.

Cubo, formerly known as Northern Ireland Business Communications (NIBC), has also announced plans to increase its workforce by 40% over the next 12 months with the creation of 10 new jobs.

The developments reflect a significant growth in business across the Republic of Ireland and United Kingdom, including a £500,000 contract with DCC Retail & Oil.

Cubo’s financial director, Declan McArdle and marketing manager, Elizabeth Vuagniaux with client David Burnett, commercial manager of Hannon Transport and Cubo’s sales director, Conor Patton

The company first started selling corporate mobile phone solutions operating from an office in a farm in Glenwherry, Ballymena.

They responded to increased customer demand for SIM cards for tracking devices which led them to research the market and identify a gap that existed for an affordable and innovative web-based tracking solution to help customers manage their fleets with ease.

Today the company offers an extensive range of solutions including telematics, telecommunications, cameras, and compliance and prides itself on bringing these solutions together in one platform and two decades later, the company continues to place its customers at the heart of what they do.

Five years ago, only 25% of Cubo’s customer base was from outside of the Northern Ireland market and following significant growth in ROI and GB, it now accounts for 70% of the customer base.

The company has continued to win large contracts, most recently with FreshLinc, a leading service provider throughout the UK and Europe to retailers, food manufacturers, growers and importers.

In Ireland, Cubo delivers The Greener HGV Programme as part of the Irish Government’s Project Ireland 2040 – they recently secured a £500,000 contract with DCC Retail & Oil which includes Jones Oil, Emo Oil and Campus Oil.

Elizabeth Vuagniaux, marketing manager of Cubo, said: “We’ve been operating across Northern Ireland for two decades and have developed a stellar reputation and loyal and growing customer base.

“In recent years we have massively increased our client base across the ROI and UK and to maximise the opportunities available, and support our ambitious plans for growth, we recognised that it was the right time for change.

“We had a clear vision for our brand, one that could take us into the future, allow us to strengthen our market presence and reflect our success.

“Cubo was created to reposition the company as a one-stop-shop for telematics and communication solutions.

“We are confident that the new, modern and clear identity will appeal to a much wider and tech-savvy audience, and whilst competition exists for individual solutions, no other company offers this same level of integration. Our customers have access to their information in one place due to our in-house development and strategic partnerships – we bring it all together.”

Conor Patton, sales director of Cubo, added: “We have experienced a 23% increase in connected devices over the last two years, which is impressive when you consider the pressure businesses have been under due to Covid, Brexit and lorry driver shortages and we are proud to have helped our customers through this very challenging time.

“Not only enabling them to continue to efficiently communicate with their colleagues, customers and suppliers – but also giving them the tools at their fingertips to ensure they remain compliant, whilst protecting their most valuable assets – their staff, fleet and loads.

“It’s an exciting time for Cubo, for both our employees and our customers. We have ambitious plans for further growth in the months ahead and as part of this we will be creating 10 new jobs right across the business in technical and service delivery, customer experience, finance and sales and marketing.”

