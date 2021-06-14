NI Tourism Industry set to Survive, Revive and Thrive

Hosted by Wendy Austin, the event will explore the detail in the recently published Tourism Recovery Action Plan which was launched along with the Department for the Economy on the May 28. The Plan sets out the key challenges facing the tourism industry as it emerges from the pandemic and the actions required to support recovery in the most targeted and effective way.

There will also be a spotlight on the importance of closer to home markets during the conference, including the Northern Ireland domestic market, Great Britain and Republic of Ireland, and how to maximise opportunities.

Panelists include John McGrillen, Tourism NI, Judith Owens, Titanic Belfast, Martin McMullan, Life Adventure Company, Ciaran O’Neill, Bishop’s Gate Hotel and Des Annett, Vice President Incoming Tour Operators Association Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the ICC Belfast Aine Kearney, Director of Business Support and Events, John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, Wendy Austin MBE and Judith Owens, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast

Commenting on the Virtual Conference, Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen, said:“Successful delivery of the Tourism Recovery Action Plan will require us all to work together in partnership. Everyone has a part to play from government departments, tourism agencies, councils, and representative bodies to destination management organisations and most importantly the industry.

“I am confident that the actions within the Recovery Plan will support our development as a sustainable and competitive tourism destination that meets the needs of future visitors, creates sustainable employment and makes a positive contribution to local communities right across Northern Ireland.”

Tourism NI is forecasting a return to 80% of 2019 levels by the end of 2022 with a fuller recovery by 2024.

In addition to grants from the Executive, Tourism NI has invested approximately £25 million on a wide range of support to the industry and to assist businesses prepare for recovery this year and into the future.

Tourism NI’s heavyweight advertising campaign is currently being rolled out across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Designed to kickstart the season, the campaign is running across television, outdoors, radio, press and digital channels. Encouraging everyone to take a “Small Step to a Giant Adventure” and book a staycation, the campaign builds on successful promotions last summer.

It will be accompanied the “We’re Good to Go” industry mark that reassures consumers that businesses have met all the recommended safety guidelines, and can display the “We’re Good to Go” safety mark on their premises and in their communications.

In addition, visitors are being asked to sign up to a new visitor pledge to encourage safe and responsible tourism across Northern Ireland while supporting local businesses. Hosted on discovernorthernireland.com, visitors are asked to ‘Take Care of Each Other’, ‘Take Care of the Land’ and ‘Take Care of Local Businesses’.

The Tourism Recovery Action Plan contains eight themes; Business Continuity, Creating Consumer Confidence, Stimulating Consumer Demand, Safeguarding Connectivity, Enhancing the Competitiveness of the Region, Enhancing the Capability of Businesses, Enhancing the Skills of the Workforce and Creating a Supportive Policy Environment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.